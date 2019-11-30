Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s son and Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao has said he will “personally monitor the case.”

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed shock over the incident, terming it as “terrible, unprovoked violence” beyond imagination.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said he has been in regular touch with officials of the Telangana government so that those involved in the woman’s murder were punished.

Four people have been arrested for the rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor near Hyderabad on Thursday after her two-wheeler broke down on her way home, Commissioner of Telangana Police Anjani Kumar said Friday.

The burnt body of the victim was found at Chatanpally Bridge near Shadnagar town in Ranga Reddy district.

After examining CCTV footage of the crime scene and the spot where the woman’s vehicle had broken down, Telangana police arrested Mohammed Pasha (26), Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen (20) and Chinthkunta Chenna Keshavalu (20) for the rape and murder of the young woman.

According to the police, the four men had been drinking from the afternoon near the Tondepalli toll plaza. When they spotted the woman having trouble with her two wheeler, one of them, Mohammed Pasha alias Arif offered to help her while Naveen let the air out from one of the tyres at about 9.18 pm on Thursday night. They abducted her and along with the other two accomplices sexually assaulted her.

The brutal murder has sparked national outrage with the Union Home Ministry issuing an advisory that all states are to take precautionary measures to check crimes against women.