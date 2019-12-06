You may have heard about veterinary hospital where dogs and all other animals are treated. However, there is a hospital in Dubai which is dedicated only to camels. Dubai Camel Hospital is the only hospital of its kind in the entire world.

Construction of the hospital cost 40 million dirhams ($10.9 million) and was designed by Ahmed Saffarini. It started in the year 2017, which has now become popular all over the world.

The hospital has 65 staff members, including an international team of veterinarians and specialists. The high-tech facility has the capacity to treat 22 camels at the same time. To do that, doctors use medical equipment from the United States and Europe which are specially modified to work on desert animals who weigh nearly half a ton.

Surgery prices start at $1000. The cheapest service the Dubai Camel Hospital offers is ultrasounds at $110. It also has a pharmacy that sells prescription drugs for the camels’ aftercare needs. The hospital has two operating rooms and a VIP room for owners to watch surgeries live in high definition. The facility is also home to a five-metre endoscopy device that is only the third of its kind in the world and the first outside of the USA.

Most of the camels which come for treatments are injured in the marathon race and fracture their bones. Many times in the operation theatre the surgery is carried out by hanging the camels upside down.

Actually, the camel race in Dubai is popular worldwide. Camel racing is a lucrative field. The prestigious Al Marmoom Heritage Festival awarded more than $40 million in prize money to the winners this year. The winner at Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra Festival will earn more than $800,000.