Bhubaneswar: New rules in various sectors will come into effect from October 1 that will have a huge bearing on our lives. Some of them will benefit the common persons while others will cause inconvenience. However, the important thing is that one should be aware of the changes that will come into effect in less than 24 hours. Here’s what you need to know about the new rules.

Change in procedure of getting driving license: The process will certainly become easier with all documents related to driving license and e-challan being maintained on an online portal October 1 onwards. The number of documents to get a driving license will also decrease. Additionally, no hard copy will be asked for documents found valid electronically. Details of driving licences disqualified or revoked by the authorities will be recorded on the e-portal and updated periodically.

Health insurance facilities to receive a boost: IRDA, the insurance regulator has said three major changes will be introduced in health insurance. First, insurance companies will make their policies easier so that it becomes easier for the customers to understand them. Insurance coverage for telemedicine will come into effect from October 1. So anyone getting treated through telemedicine will be entitled to insurance claims. IRDA has also asked insurance companies will have to provide claims easily. This will also come into effect from October 1.

Fresh sweet in the market: Shopkeepers selling sweets will have to inform customers regarding the duration in which the item can be consumed. Food regulator FSSAI has made it mandatory for shops selling food items to display on sweets, the duration of time for which these can be used.

TV prices to increase: Buying a TV will get costlier from October 1. This is because the government will start levying custom duty of five per cent on open sales imports. This step has been taken by the government to boost home manufacturing. According to reports, a 32-inch TV may get costlier by Rs 600 and 42-inch TV by Rs 1,200-1,500.

Tax on money sent abroad to increase: Money sent abroad to help children studying abroad or to support someone will be costlier. This is because one will have to make an additional payment of five per cent tax collected at source (TCS). The Finance Act, 2020, states that anyone sending money abroad will have to pay TCS under the liberalised remittance scheme of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).