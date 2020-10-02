New Delhi: On the 151st anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi Friday a number of OTT platforms have laid out a spread of binge-worthy options based on the ‘Father of the Nation’. There have been many films made on Mahatma Gandhi. Some are very renowned and then there are some that have remained unknown. Films that have talked about Gandhi, whose teachings, practice of non-violence, and significant contribution towards India’s freedom struggle have touched all our lives.

Here’s a list of must-watch movies on Mahatma Gandhi

‘HAMNE GANDHI KO MAAR DIA’

The 2018 movie, directed by Naeem A Siddiqui, narrates the story of two strangers. They are Kailash and Divakar, whose paths cross during a train journey. The film is set against the turbulent backdrop of Partition, following the end of British Raj. The story traces the interactions of the two characters who have conflicting views about the Mahatma. They argue bitterly regarding the philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi. Ultimately, their journey coincides with the assassination of the Mahatma. The film can be viewed on ‘ShemarooMe’.

‘ROAD TO SANGAM’

The 2009 movie directed by Amit Rai depicts the tale of Hasmat, a devout Muslim residing in Uttar Pradesh. A mechanic, Hasmat is asked to repair an old lorry. He is unaware that this was the vehicle that once transported one of the 20 cremation urns with Gandhi’s ashes. He takes up the job, but the situation gets complicated when he finds out the truth behind the urns. He decides to transport the last remains of Gandhi. The film stars Paresh Rawal with the late Om Puri and Pavan Malhotra. It is also available on ‘ShemarooMe’.

‘GANDHIGIRI’

The late Om Puri plays the NRI Rai Saheb, who strongly believes in the principles of Mahatma Gandhi. On returning to India, he comes across four troubled people who have made wrong choices in life. The film captures his efforts to reform them by following Gandhi’s example. The 2016 film streams on ‘Amazon Prime Video’.

‘NANNU GANDHI’

The 2008 Kannada film is directed by NR Nanjunde Gowda. The film revolves around a group of children. They inspire everyone around them by adhering to Gandhi’s principles and opinions. It is streaming on ‘Disney+ Hotstar’.

REBOOTING MAHATMA

The Gujarati film was released in 2019. It is based on the concept of a humanoid version of Mahatma Gandhi. He has been brought to 21st century and Bapu discusses various topics that greatly impact today’s world. Among them are the political system, Bollywood, social media and youth. The film can be watched on ‘ShemarooMe’.