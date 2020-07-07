Gyms around the country are closed for months now due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Gym freaks and people suffering from various diseases are unable to sweat it out that has led to an increased rate in depression and other diseases as it is impossible to exercise and burn the extra calories. Many cannot even exercise at home due to lack of equipments.

What if, I say that we can still lose weight and stay fit? Yes! You heard it right. Today, I will suggest you to do a little exercise that will not only help you stay fit but will also help beat heart attack risks.

Yes, it is the staircase exercise. Doctors’ usually advise taking a staircase which sounds very exhausting instead of lifts and escalators. So, it is very important that we use the staircase whenever we can. Climbing staircase helps in a lot of ways. It burns calories and is a type of cardio.

It is said that our ancestors were more fit than us because of the absence of junk food and everyday walking and climbing staircase. Earlier, in old houses, the stairs were higher than now.

It is said that climbing stairs everyday works on lowering the early mortality risk by 33%. It can reduce the risk of heart attack by just climbing stair for 7 minutes. It also enhances our cardiovascular fitness and also burns calories.

When we climb the staircase it raises our heart rate which helps in protecting against clogged arteries and high blood pressure which indirectly helps in lowering the risk of heart diseases and diabetes etc.

It strengthens the bones and muscles. It tones the body as well. The staircase is important for those who sit at only one place for hours. Stair climbing helps in releasing endorphins which are known as the feel-good hormones. It also helps in de-stressing and easing down the tensions that are which it helps in our mental health also.