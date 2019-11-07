As soon as you hear the word ‘Bodyguard’, Shera’s face might first come to your mind. Shera has been very close to Salman Khan for a long time and stays with him like a shadow. But apart from Shera, another bodyguard is currently in headlines for his looks.

Actually we are talking about bodyguard Deepak Kulbhushan. Deepak has been in the entertainment world for a long time. However, he is seen not giving security to particular celebrity but to different celebs.

He can be spotted in almost every conference or film promotion shadowing and protecting superstars like Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandes and many others.

Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera has appeared with Salman Khan in the film Bodyguard. By the way, let us know that Deepak too has got offers for some films, but for some reasons he turned those offers down.

Born to an Air Force officer, Deepak was raised in Agra where he completed his schooling before shifting to Mumbai in 1999 to pursue his dream of becoming a cricketer, but couldn’t achieve his dream. Later, his brother-in-law, actor Ronit Roy, advised Deepak to switch career and become a guard. Then he joined a security company, Ace Security.

Deepak’s first on-field assignment was as a doorman on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black.

Clean-shaven, six-foot tall with a sharp jawline and dressed in formal blazer, coupled with a skinny tie and aviators make him look different from others.