Bhubaneswar: Social distancing is one of the main precautions that people are supposed to take in these desperate hours. To put that in effect Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken a step forward to avoid social distancing for people congregating to buy essential commodities.

With experts saying it is important to maintain a gap of at least one metre between two individuals, BMC has now earmarked slots for people waiting in queue to collect daily needs. The authorities have now marked slots — about a metre away — with chalk so that people can stand there and avoid coming close to each other. This move by BMC seems to have many takers now.

Each circle or square is placed a little distant away from the other, and people are advised to stand inside the marked space while waiting patiently for their turn to get the essential supplies albeit maintaining a distance.

Elsewhere in Odisha too, this has become a standard system. BMC has introduced this system in city based shops too.

With assistance from IIC Laxmisagar Dayanidhi Nayak, Ex Corporator Amaresh Jena and Market Representatives of BMC South East Zone, they have successfully implemented the plan for ensuring social distancing in haats in South East Zone too.

“We have completed in Baragada haat and it is in progress in Nageswar Tangi haat. Work has already started for Unit 1 and Unit 4 haats too,” an official said.

PNN