New Delhi: World Cup-winning former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has decided to come out of retirement. Sources said Yuvraj Singh is doing so because of a request from the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA). Yuvraj’s decision to comeback from retirement comes more than a year after he called it quits. The ‘Player of the Tournament’ at the 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket last June.

PCA secretary Puneet Bali was the first person to approach the 38-year-old Yuvraj. He requested the all-rounder to come out of retirement for the benefit of Punjab cricket. “Initially, I wasn’t sure that I wanted to take up the offer,” Yuvraj was quoted as saying by ‘Cricbuzz’.

“I was done with domestic cricket. However, I did want to continue to play in other domestic franchise-based leagues worldwide if I got permission from the BCCI. But I also couldn’t ignore Mr Bali’s request. I gave it a lot of thought, for nearly three or four weeks. It was almost as if I didn’t even have to make a conscious decision in the end.”

Yuvraj said he had rediscovered his love and motivation for the game. This happened while working with the young Punjab quartet of Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh and Anmolpreet Singh. The last few months Yuvraj is looking at them to help them improve.

Bali informed that the dashing southpaw has written to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly in this regard. “I know he has written a letter to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly wanting to come out of retirement,” he revealed.

“We want him in the team and the way he mentored four young boys Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Prabh Simran Singh and Anmolpreet Singh was exceptional. I told him that please give at least one more year of your life to Punjab cricket,” Bali said.

This is another twist to a career that has been punctuated with heroics on the cricket field. It helped him win innumerable trophies, player of the tournaments awards. Then there was the battle with cancer and a comeback after enduring the ordeal when the world thought Yuvraj was done and dusted with.

Yuvraj’s mother Shabnam Singh, a constant pillar of support in his life, said he still retains the passion for the game.

“He is coming back (from Dubai) in a couple of days time. Then we are going to have a long chat around all of this. Whatever you are hearing must be true,” Shabnam said.

Tuesday, there was buzz that Yuvraj was eyeing a stint in the Big Bash League (BBL). In this regard Cricket Australia is trying to help him find a team. As per BCCI rules, only retired cricketers can play overseas leagues.