Bhopal: A Bhopal-based businessman hired a 180-seater A320 plane of a private carrier recently. He did so to ferry four of his family members to New Delhi. This the businessman did so that his family members could avoid crowds at the airport here and in New Delhi. With flights resuming in a staggered manner all across India, the businessman took the decision to send his family back to Delhi.

Liquor baron

The person, who chartered the flight, is a liquor baron, sources said. He hired the 180 seater aircraft to send to Delhi his daughter, her two children and their maid. Since the imposition of lockdown March 25, the four had been stuck here. To prevent the spread of the pandemic coronavirus, lockdown has been implemented across India.

The plane arrived here Monday from Delhi with the crew only. It flew back with just four passengers for whom it was specially hired. There were no other passengers aboard the flight, sources at the Rajabhoj Airport here informed. The airport director Anil Vikram refused to comment on the matter.

Comments from sources

“The A320 180-seater plane arrived here May 25 to carry four members of a family. The persons who hired it probably wanted his family members to travel alone due to the coronavirus scare. An official of the company from which the aircraft was hired said no medical emergency was involved.

Cost of hiring A-320 aircraft

Sources said that Rs 20 lakh is the cost of hiring an Airbus-320 aircraft. They said the business tycoon was waiting for domestic flights to resume. The man booked the aircraft once the government announced the date for resumption of domestic flights. The family members of the person did not go through the usual screening process at the airport. They boarded the plane when there were no scheduled passenger flights to arrive or depart. In that manner, they avoided coming in contact with other normal passengers.

Great way to ensure safety. But then how many can shell out Rs 20 lakh in a jiffy.

Agencies