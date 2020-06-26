Mumbai: Actor Anushka Sharma has said as a producer she will continue to champion stories like Bulbbul. Anushka Sharma stated that she likes to show strong and independent women on screen.

Huge success

Bulbbul is which streaming on Netflix from June 24. It is Anushka and brother Karnesh Sharma’s second production to garner rave reviews. Her first Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video last month also was a huge success.

The film marks the directorial debut of lyricist-dialogue writer Anvita Dutt. It also completes Anushka’s trilogy of supernatural stories with female protagonists in central roles after Pari and Phillouri.

Creating a new genre

“The idea that ‘Clean Slate Filmz’ would one day create a genre of our own was never an intentional move by us. We, however, always wanted to create a style of story-telling that celebrates women and their spirit,” Anushka said in a statement.

“We always wanted to show strong, independent women to audiences through cinema. Bulbbul is our new offering in this regard. Portrayal of women in our cinema has always been skewed and lop-sided. I felt that as an actress. So I decided that I will correct this as much as I can through my productions,” Anushka added.

Putting necks on line

The 32-year-old actor, decided to turn producer at the age of 25. Anushka said she is happy with all the love for Bulbbul is getting. She said she and her brother ‘really put our necks on line to make projects we hope will be clutter-breaking’. To be called ‘daring and adventurous’ for their efforts has been a real validation as producers, said Anushka.

Also read:https://www.orissapost.com/actress-anushka-sharma-reveals-why-she-became-a-producer-read-here/

“Karnesh and I aren’t scared storytellers. We make each project thinking we have nothing to lose. We are non-conformists and that’s what has really, really helped us to explore and create. It is a huge milestone moment for us at ‘Clean Slate Filmz’. Both Pataal Lok and now Bulbbul have got great reviews and janta ka (public) appreciation,” Anushka said.

Backing bold filmmakers

Anushka successful films include films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and PK. She said she will continue to back talented filmmakers like Anvita, Sudip Sharma, Prosit Roy, and Anshai Lal. This is because their ‘bold cinematic voices need to be heard’.

Bulbbul has Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Paoli Dam and Rahul Bose in main roles. It is a coming-of-age story of a child bride who grows up to be an enigmatic woman. Then she finds herself in a place plagued by the strange murders.