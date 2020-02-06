Actor Sara Ali Khan is happy at the success and recognition she has so far got in her fledgling career. And she has said that even though her father Saif Ali Khan is her inspiration, her mother Amrita Singh is the main pillar in her life. It is due to her motivation that she has been able to achieve success as an actor, according to Sara.

The Kedarnath heroine was recently asked whether life would have been happier and easier if Saif and Amrita had not separated. Sara feels it wouldn’t have been so. “You know these days I hear a lot of husbands and wives say that they do not love each other, but stay under the same roof only for the sake of their children. I would like to ask if they themselves are not happy and contended, then how will they keep their children happy,” Sara has been quoted as saying.

“It is quite like the mask theory when you are flying. The instructions are always to wear ‘your own mask first’ before helping a co-passenger. If you are suffering from breathing problems yourself, how will you help your co-passenger breathe properly? I am happy that I do not have to face such ‘breathing’ problems. Luckily I have got two ‘happy homes’,” Sara added.

The actor also said that she basically stays with her mother even though she visits the Saif Ali Khan residence on a very regular basis and loves spending time there. She has said that she is happy to be in her own space and has thanked the audience and her fans for bestowing love on her.

PNN & Agencies