Mumbai: Actress Diana Penty has said the COVID-19 pandemic has been nature’s way of telling humans to stop. Diana Penty also added that the outbreak has taught her to value life.

Learning to value life

“I think this pandemic has been nature’s way of telling us to just stop. We were moving at a pace too fast for our own good. This time, as tough as it has been, has given me the chance to disconnect and just be myself,” Diana said Friday.

“Most importantly it’s taught me to value life, the people I love and the world around me. I’m grateful to have the things that I have, and I’ve learnt not to take anything for granted,” she added.

‘The Khaki Project’

Amid lockdown, Diana has come out with an initiative called ‘The Khaki Project’. It is aimed at extending help and support to Mumbai Police. The Mumbai Police have been in the forefront in the city’s fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

Next project

On the work front, Diana will next be seen in the romantic drama Shiddat. The film also stars Mohit Raina, Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal. It is directed by Kunal Deshmukh of Jannat fame on a script by Shridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan.

“Shiddat is a beautiful story of love and the strong bonds between people. It is pure and intense and also very relatable. I am usually not a love story kind of person, but when I heard the script, it moved me a lot. So I decided to go ahead and be on board of the project,” Diana said.