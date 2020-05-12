Malkangiri: Telugu actor turned politician Chiranjeevi Konidela was all praises for a lady police sub-inspector from Malkangiri district Tuesday for her humanitarian gesture.

The movie star took to Twitter to share his interaction with police SI Shubhshree Nayak who went beyond her call of duty to feed an impoverished woman amid the ongoing lockdown.

“I saw a video on social media in which a police official was feeding a destitute. In the present time when a person fears to come in contact with others, she was feeding her. It shows humanity and motherhood,” Chiranjeevi said.

So delighted to chat with #Shubhasri ji ,the Odisha Cop who cares for citizens like her own.Salute her compassion. @CMO_Odisha @Naveen_Odisha @DGPOdisha pic.twitter.com/15ZURVUITc — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 12, 2020

According to Malkangiri police, Shubhshree works as a SI. She came across the starving elderly woman on the roadside while she was doing her duty during this lockdown. She shared her lunch with her and fed the woman. Besides, she also educated her about the virus and gave away a mask for her safety.

A video of the incident was also posted on Malkangiri police department’s official Twitter handle.

“A very heartfelt message from @KChiruTweets. Megastar Chiranjeevi gaaru citing the humanitarian work of Malkangiri District Police Officer S Nayak. Thank you very much for such encouraging & kind words. This will further boost the morale of our officers in these testing times,” the tweet read.

A very heartfelt message from @KChiruTweets Megastar Chiranjeevi gaaru citing the humanitarian work of Malkangiri District Police Officer S Nayak. Thank you very much for such encouraging & kind words. This will further boost the morale of our officers in these testing times. https://t.co/9oOh33ArHx — SP Malkangiri (@spmalkangiri) May 11, 2020

Malkangiri SP Rishikesh Dnyandeo Khilari tweeted, “Humanity face of police. SI S Nayak of Malkangiri District police continues to show empathy, humanity towards needy people by feeding an elderly lady & also making her aware about corona”.

PNN