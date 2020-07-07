Keonjhar: Among the vegetable vendors selling different types of vegetables in vegetable markets in Keonjhar town, one is Mansingh Soren of Ghashipura block.

What makes Mansingh stands out from the rest is that he is a science student. To pursue his higher education he is presently staying at his aunt’s house at Rajbandh under Sadar block. He is doing his Plus II science from Dharani Dhar College.

“Besides reading, I always wanted to earn something so that the financial pressure on my parents could be eased to some extent. I shared my wish with my cousin brother and we started growing vegetables,” says Mansingh.

Mansingh says he had prepared the field and ploughed it himself by driving the power tiller. Despite water problem, they have grown vegetables like tomatoes, yardlong beans, radish, Malabar spinach and different types of greens. He personally takes care of the vegetable plants. “If we care for them, they will care for us,” he believes.

Every morning they collect vegetables from their garden; Mansingh puts them in bags and carries them to Keonjar town.

According to Mansingh, the tribal people in villages on the outskirts of Keonjhar town grow huge quantity of vegetables. As there is no cold storage facility, these farmers are forced to sell their produces to traders from other areas including Cuttack and Bhubaneswar at throwaway prices to avoid damage and resultant loss.

“If we have irrigation and cold storage facilities in our district headquarters, it will help make a huge difference in lifting financial condition of the farmers,” observes Sunaram Marandi, a farmer of Rajabandh village.

Back in Ghashipura, there are his parents, two brothers and a sister. His father is a farmer and of the two brothers, one is pursuing his study in Bhubaneswar and the other one is a national level football player. Mansingh himself is good at football.

