Kaptipada: Three women sustained burn injuries in a fire mishap at Labanyadaipur panchayat under Sarat police limit of Kaptipada block in Mayurbhanj district Thursday afternoon.

The injured women have been identified as Mani Deogam, Shanti Deogam and Chirti Purti.

According to the villagers, the one of the women was filling up oil in the lamp during the funeral of a person. The lamp was alight and accidentally the sari of one woman got caught in the flames. Trying to save her and douse the flames, two other women also sustained burn injuries.

Family members and neighbours of the three rushed them to the Udala Hospital from where they were later shifted to the Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRM) in Baripada.

Officer In-charge (OIC) of Sarat police limit Rina Buxel said that the police have only received the information about three women sustaining burn injuries. However, no probe has been launched as there haven’t been any complaints from the victims’ families.

PNN