Phulbani: At a time when Maoist posters are appearing regularly in various parts of Kandhamal district, CRPF jawans of 127 Battalion have averted a possible mishap by neutralising a tiffin bomb near Gahalai village under Belghar police limits, Saturday.

Someone had informed CRPF jawans about suspicious person carrying something in a bag. A special team of CRPF started an operation. After a search operation in Lankagada Gahali area and found a tiffin bomb weighing 5 to 6 kg.

A bomb squad defused the bomb. For last few days, some fringe areas have been witnessing Maoist activities. Maoists have been opposing destruction of ganja farming in hilly areas.