Bhubaneswar: Tipsy drivers caught by the Commissionerate Police during New Year’s celebrations had a reason to smile as they got a whooping Rs 9,000 discount on the drunken driving penalty Wednesday.

According to sources, the Commissionerate Police caught 34 drunk drivers during the routine checking. According to the new Motor Vehicles Act, drunken driving penalty on drunken drivers should be Rs 10,000 for the first offence and a fine of Rs 15,000 for second offence. But the Commissionerate Police reportedly collected only Rs 1, 000 from each of them.

However, the Commissionerate Police has not given any clarification about why the discount was given to the drunk drivers.

Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi along with his team was seen keeping an eye at various places in the capital city Wednesday. He had also shared some pictures of him sipping tea with police personnel working late into the night on New Year’s Eve in his twitter account.

