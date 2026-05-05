Bhubaneswar: A 48-year-old woman, who was travelling with her husband on a motorcycle, died Monday afternoon after a container truck crushed her near Palasuni foot over bridge under Mancheswar police station.

Her husband sustained minor injuries. The deceased was identified as Namita Raula. Police said Namita was moving towards Rasulgarh with her husband when the truck hit their motorcycle from the rear.

The duo fell on the road and the truck ran over Namita, killing her on the spot while her husband sustained minor injuries.

Enraged locals vandalised the truck following the incident. “We’ve detained the driver and seized the vehicle from the spot and further investigation into the matter is underway,” said Mancheswar IIC Dayanidhi Nayak.