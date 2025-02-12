In most workplaces, strict rules are in place to maintain professionalism. However, a small tech company in Osaka, Japan, is taking an unconventional approach to employee satisfaction by offering free alcohol and ‘hangover leave’.

According to a report by Oddity Central, Trust Ring Co. Ltd. is offering free alcoholic drinks and ‘hangover leave’ as part of its office culture in an effort to attract new recruits.

A new approach to employee benefits

While larger companies lure talent with high salaries and extensive benefits, Trust Ring Co., Ltd. has chosen a different strategy. Unable to match the budgets of more established firms, the company provides alcohol during working hours—at no cost to employees.

The company’s CEO actively participates in this unique office culture, even personally serving drinks to new employees to foster a relaxed and friendly environment. This unusual perk is designed to create a workplace where enjoyment and productivity go hand in hand, according to report.

‘Hangover leave’ to keep spirits high

If an employee experiences the effects of alcohol, they are allowed 2-3 hours of leave to recover. This “hangover leave” is part of the company’s initiative to offer non-monetary incentives, creating an atmosphere that some may find more appealing than a higher paycheck, the report said.

The CEO of Trust Ring stated that, given the company’s financial limitations, its focus is on building a workplace that prioritizes employee satisfaction through a fun and flexible environment. With this approach, the company aims to retain staff by redefining the balance between work and enjoyment.

A competitive edge with flexibility

Although the company’s starting salary of 222,000 yen (approximately Rs 1.27 lakh) may not be as high as other tech firms, employees receive compensation for 20 hours of overtime. This combination of a flexible work culture and unique perks offers a refreshing take on workplace satisfaction, appealing to those seeking a more enjoyable and relaxed office experience.

PNN