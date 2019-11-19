Chandbali: Although severe cyclone Bulbul slammed the coastal pockets of Odisha before making landfall in West Bengal some 12 days back, the district administration is yet to complete assessment for losses to paddy crop in Chandbali and Dhamra blocks of Bhadrak.

While the list of farmers affected by cyclone Titli last year has not yet been finalised, it is alleged that some officials are demanding bribe money from farmers to enlist them in the survey list.

Some farmers alleged the data of Titli-hit farmers is being reused for preparing a report of losses caused by Bulbul.

Kishuram Majhi, president of Congress Farmers’ Cell, said the administration has not yet published the report of the Titli-affected.

“If Titli data is formed as a basis for Bulbul-affected farmers, then scores of genuine farmers will be deprived of financial benefits.

“If this happens, then many farmers impacted by Bulbul will be left out of the assessment purview,” said Nalgunda sarpanch Manoj Bhal.

RDC (Central range) Anil Kumar Samal had visited some areas in Chandbali recently. He had asked the officials of various departments to adopt expeditious measures to assess the damage. He had warned officials that not a single affected farmer should be left out of the survey.

Later, a Central team during its visit had felt the extent of cyclone devastation in the two blocks.

Meanwhile, since the cyclone has wreaked havoc in the region, the revenue and the agriculture department officials should have finished the assessment of losses. It is said, shortage of staff has been the main problem for the tardy pace of damage assessment.

According to the agriculture department sources, paddy was cultivated in 33,000 hectares in the current fiscal in Chandbali block. The preliminary assessment report had stated that paddy was affected by Bulbul in 17,509 hectare in Chandbali and NAC area.

While 50 per cent of paddy crop was damaged in Aradi, Sundarpur, Nandapur and Olaga panchayats, the percentage of damage could be 33 to 50 per cent in other panchayats.

It was claimed that paddy crop over hundreds of acres in Dhusuri, Arajnapur, Nadigan, Kasimpur, Bayangdihi, Radhaballabhpur, Dobal, Bhattasahi, Chudakuti, Asurali, Khadipada, Bhagbanpur, Kalyani, Dalang and Pradhani panchayats has been devastated.

The survey of losses to houses and buildings has not been completed as yet, it was said.

Asked if officials are seeking pay-offs to enlist the farmers, Chandbali tehsildar Satyajit Rout denied the allegation. If anyone found guilty of seeking bribes will be taken to task, he added.