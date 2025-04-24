By Harihara Kar

Odisha is emerging as a centre for technology-led entrepreneurship, supported by state-backed initiatives such as Startup Odisha. With improved infrastructure and better policy, a growing number of startups in the state are developing solutions across sectors, including mobility, biotechnology and clean energy. The following are the top 5 tech startups in Odisha (listed in no particular order) gaining national attention.

1. BonV Aero

Based in Bhubaneswar, BonV Aero was founded in 2021 by Satyabrata Satapathy, Gaurav Achha, Rahul Kumar, Sultan Alam Khan, Umang Kumar Rathi and Abinash Sahoo. The company develops advanced electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, aimed at transforming cargo transportation in remote and rugged terrains. BonV Aero’s innovations have caught international attention, with the company selected under the India to America (I2A) launchpad initiative to explore collaborations with the US Department of Defence and Department of Homeland Security. Their dual-use technologies (civilian and defence) represent a major step toward putting Odisha on the global air mobility map.

2. Elementoz Research

Founded by Jayashankar Das and Padmaja Mohanty, Elementoz Research is a biotech startup registered in December 2022. The company leverages biotechnology to convert organic waste into sustainable animal feed, producing high-quality protein, oil and biofertilizers. Their protein sources present a cost-effective and eco-friendly alternative to traditional feed, according to the official website. Elementoz recently won the Startup Mahakumbh Grand Challenge Award 2025 held in Delhi, a testament to its innovation and impact in the circular economy space.

3. EeVe

EeVe, an Odisha-based electric scooter maker, was founded in 2018 in Bhubaneswar by Harsh Vardhan Didwania and Jay Prakash Didwania. With a strong emphasis on sustainability and innovation, EeVe has emerged as one of the key EV startups from eastern India, contributing to the state’s growing reputation in the clean mobility sector.

4. Coratia Technologies

Based in Rourkela, Coratia Technologies specialises in underwater robotics and inspection services. Founded by Biswajit Swain and Debendra Pradhan, the startup gained national recognition after appearing on Season 3 of Shark Tank India, where they secured funding commitment from OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal. Coratia focuses on providing advanced solutions using Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) and Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs) to address underwater challenges across various industries.

5. Nexus Power

Founded in 2019 in Bhubaneswar by sisters Nikita Baliarsingh and Nishita Baliarsingh, Nexus Power develops eco-friendly batteries made from agricultural waste. According to the official website, these bio-organic, biodegradable batteries offer faster charging and longer life, all while reducing dependency on lithium and cutting down on air pollution. The sisters have received two government grants, in 2020 and 2021, to support their innovation. Nexus Power stands out for integrating sustainability with advanced energy storage solutions.

The featured startups highlight Odisha’s growing appeal as a destination for tech-driven entrepreneurship. Together, they reflect a broader shift toward high-impact, innovation-led ventures emerging from non-metro regions.

