Bhubaneswar: In the face of escalating environmental challenges, several activists and organisations in Odisha are stepping up to safeguard the state’s rich biodiversity and natural resources. Their efforts range from wetland conservation to massive tree plantation drives, all aimed at fostering sustainability and raising awareness. Here’s a closer look at some of the key players driving environmental change in Odisha.

Sathee Parivar

Sathee Parivar, an NGO committed to environmental sustainability, has made significant strides in conservation efforts across Odisha. The organisation has played a pivotal role in wetland conservation campaigns and initiatives aimed at rejuvenating local wildlife and groundwater resources. One of their notable achievements is the construction of an eco-brick structure at Brajmohan High School, a creative solution to combat plastic pollution. Sathee Parivar exemplifies leadership in environmental conservation through its diverse projects and community engagement.

Odisha Paryavaran Sanrakshan Abhiyan Trust (OPSA Trust)

Led by youth activists Charulata Biswal and Bichitrananda Biswal, OPSA Trust is a dynamic organisation dedicated to preserving regional biodiversity. Their work is particularly focused on the conservation of Olive Ridley sea turtles and mangrove ecosystems along Odisha’s coast. Through grassroots initiatives and advocacy, OPSA Trust has become a key player in protecting some of the state’s most vulnerable species and habitats.

Soumya Ranjan Biswal

It was in August 2022 when young climate activist Soumya Ranjan Biswal was appointed as one of the six UN India YuWaah Advocates by the United Nations (UN) in India. A resident of Astaranga in Puri district, Biswal, who has been at the forefront of a mission to protect Olive Ridley Sea Turtles, was selected as a part of the cohort for his work towards saving the endangered sea turtles and restoration of mangroves, salt marshes and sand dune plants on Odisha’s coastline.

Aahwan Foundation

The Aahwan Foundation is making an impact with its pledge to plant over one lakh trees across Odisha. In addition to their tree plantation efforts, the foundation is actively raising awareness about the challenges faced by slum dwellers and the dangers of plastic pollution. Their campaigns, such as “Say No to Plastic,” have garnered widespread support, highlighting the need for sustainable waste management practices in the region.

Jalendra Mohalik

Jalendra Mohalik, the founder of the Regional Association for Social Incumbance and Awareness, is on a mission to create a vast network connecting over 600 social groups and three lakh individuals. His goal is to enhance communication and collaboration on climate change impacts, ensuring that communities across Odisha are better equipped to address environmental challenges. Mohalik’s vision is to foster a united front in the fight against climate change.

Chandan Panda

Chandan Panda is a young social activist dedicated to the sustainable development of Odisha’s environment. He has organised a volunteer force to support various conservation initiatives, including the planting of trees under the “Jagannath Bana Prakalp” project. Panda’s activism also extends to pollution awareness and afforestation campaigns, making him a prominent figure in Odisha’s environmental landscape.

Sattvic Soul Foundation

The Sattvic Soul Foundation is tackling climate change concerns with a focus on ocean cleanups and environmental restoration. Their efforts are geared towards addressing the urgent need for sustainable practices in coastal areas, making them an essential contributor to Odisha’s environmental protection efforts.

These activists and organisations represent the vanguard of Odisha’s environmental movement, each playing a vital role in preserving the state’s natural heritage. Their work not only addresses immediate environmental concerns but also lays the foundation for a more sustainable future.

