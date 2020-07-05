Mumbai: The much awaited trailer of late star Sushant Singh Rajput and debutant Sanjana Sanghi’s Dil Bechara will be out Monday (July 6). Casting director-turned-filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra, who is making his directorial debut with the film, shared the news via a new poster.

The poster features both Sushant and the female lead Sanjana Sanghi.

In the poster, Sushant is seen riding a bike, while Sanjana is seen sitting pillion with her arms around him.

“Only love,” Mukesh captioned it, followed by a heart emoji.

Dil Bechara will release July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar. The film, an adaptation of John Green’s bestselling novel The Fault In Our Stars, was originally slated to hit the theatres in May but got a direct-to-digital release owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans demanded a theatrical release, as they wanted to watch Sushant’s final film on the big screen. However, Sanjana urged the audience to ‘not make it about the size of the screen we get to watch this labour of love on’ but ‘instead make it about the size of our hearts’.

Sushant died by suicide June 14, at the age of 34. Mukesh said in a statement that he was not just the leading man but also his close friend. “So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be left alone to release this film. He always showered immense love on me while I was making it and his love will guide us as we release it,” the filmmaker said.

Recently, Mukesh said that Sushant gave Dil Bechara his nod without even reading the script, as they had a ‘strong emotional connection’. The two were friends since Kai Po Che! which marked Sushant’s debut in Bollywood and which Mukesh was the casting director of.

Dil Bechara will be made available for free viewing on Disney+ Hotstar, as a tribute to Sushant.