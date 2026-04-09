Bhubaneswar: A 19-year-old trainee Agniveer from Uttar Pradesh allegedly died by suicide on the INS Chilka campus in Odisha’s Khordha district, police said Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Kartik Yadav, a native of Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside a room on the campus Wednesday, a police officer said.

His colleagues and other staffers brought him down and took him to a medical facility on the campus, where he was declared dead, he said.

“We have registered an unnatural death case and started an investigation. The body was handed over to his family after conducting a post-mortem examination,” the officer said.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that Yadav hanged himself when other trainees were busy with their work, he added.