Champua: In an unfortunate incident reported from Badanai panchayat under this block of Keonjhar district, Friday night, a tribal woman had to dig a pit on her own to bury her dead husband, owing to the apathy of bystanders and kin. Locals and his family relatives did not come out to help her in performing the last rites of her husband. As per reports, a couple – Bhanja Munda and Kati Munda- had been leading their lives by working as daily wagers in Badanai village. Last Thursday Bhanja Munda fell ill. His wife Kati and her niece took him to Champua sub-divisional hospital, but he was referred to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) where he died.

From there, she hired a vehicle and brought the body to the village. She had no money with her to pay the fare. She borrowed from others and paid the driver. Then, she sought help of the villagers and relatives living nearby to bury the body. But no one came to support her. She had to dig a pit near her house and bury the body herself. The matter came to the fore as the video of the incident went viral on social media. When a local asked the reason behind her act, she narrated her plight. On enquiry, it was learnt that the couple has been deprived of housing, drinking water and electricity. Even hours after the incident, the administration had not yet come out to help the woman