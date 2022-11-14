Keonjhar: A mining firm is building a stock yard for iron ore at Talakainsara village under Bansapal block of Keonjhar district. Locals have strongly opposed the project, accusing the firm of doing this work without consent of Palli Sabha. They said they would be forced to take up the issue with court and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) unless sorted out soon. The tribal residents alleged that a number of trees have been cleared and boulders are being dug up while scores of farmers will be affected by the project. The project will also throw a spanner in the movement of wild animals in the area, they added, seeking intervention of the administration to resolve the issue.

According to reports, the Bansapal tehsil had held a public hearing on the stock yard project in 2019 without majority approval. The tribals pointed out that the area where the stockyard is being set up falls under the categories of farmlands and homestead land. However, the mining firm did not pay heed to their concern. But the hearing was tilted in favour of the company, it was alleged. On August 25, 2020, the tribals had also objected to the project at the mining firm office. But their complaint was ignored.

On February 18, 2021, the tehsil held a final hearing on the project when triblas had also opposed it. Later, they had taken up the issue with the National Commission for SCs and STs in New Delhi. The Commission had directed the directorate of mines and the Collector to submit a report in this regard. It was learnt that people brlonging to Munda and Bhuyan communities have been living on this land since 1960. Their livelihood is solely dependent on the land. The project will also take a heavy toll on the environment and the wildlife in the area. They have urged the state government to resolve the issue. “As no one is concerned for us, we will be forced to take up the issue with court and the National HumanRights Commission,” they said.