Bhawanipatna: Thousands of tribal families living in the villages under Bhawanipatna Forest Division(Kendu Leaf) in Kalahandi district alleged that they are facing difficulties leading their lives as they are barred from selling minor forest produces (MFPs).

They accused Bhawanipatna DFO (Kendu Leaf) of violating the Forest Rights Act-2006 and imposing restrictions on sales of MFPs like bamboo and kendu leaf.

Tribal people belonging to 26 Gram Sabhas have sent their complaints to the additional secretary of the Forest and Environment department.

According to reports, traditional forest dwellers are entitled to collect and sell MFPs under Forest Rights Act-2006 and revised laws (2012). Gram Sabhas in the scheduled areas are empowered to issue transit permits for sales of MFPs. But there is an exception in Kalahandi district, tribals alleged.

They pointed out that Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, recognises the rights of the tribal communities and other traditional dwellers to forest resources.

“We depend on forest resources for a variety of needs, including livelihood, habitation and other socio-cultural needs. As per the FRA-2006, the Gram Sabha is a highly empowered body to enable the tribal population to have a decisive say in the determination of local policies and schemes impacting them,” they cited.

In the complaint, the Gram Sabhas said that the Act also empowers the forest dwellers to access and use resources in the manner that they were traditionally accustomed to protect, conserve, manage forests and protect them from unlawful evictions.

They alleged that March 18, the DFO issued a notice to 26 Gram Sabhas, imposing restrictions on sales of kendu leaf and bamboo.

Following allegation from the Gram Sabhas, the ST and SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare department has come forward to look into the issue. Secretary of the department, Ranjana Chopra has, meanwhile written a letter to the additional secretary of the Forest and Environment department, Kalahandi Collector and the southern range RDC to take necessary action in this direction.

During the pandemic, the poor tribals have lost their livelihood as they are unable to sell the MFPs due to lack of transit permits. They alleged that the forest department is creating a major hurdle in their efforts to earn a livelihood.

PNN