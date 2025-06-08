Keonjhar: A critically injured tusker was found wandering in Atei reserve forest near Dhokotha under Ghatagaon forest range in Keonjhar district, after an alleged attack by poachers.

Forest department sources said that the elephant is estimated to be over 25 years old and appears to have sustained an injury on its front left leg, possibly from a sharp weapon or arrow by suspected poachers. On being informed by locals who spotted the distressed animal Friday morning around 10:10am, a team of forest officials and a veterinary unit rushed to the spot and started its initial treatment.

A specialised elephant rescue team tranquilised the animal to administer further medical care Saturday. Preliminary findings suggest that the tusker might have strayed from the Satkosia forest range. It was last seen resting near Mushala riverbank inside Dhokotha forest area and appeared to be in pain.

Keonjhar DFO HD Dhanraj, Anandpur DFO Abhaya Kumar Dalai, and veterinary staff, are closely monitoring the situation. Forest guard Ashok Das stated that the elephant is currently unable to eat and vomiting shortly after attempting to consume food, raising concerns about possible complications in its throat or digestive system. Treatment with antibiotics is already underway as the team works round the clock to ensure the animal’s recovery.

PNN