Mumbai: Actress Pavitra Punia misses spending time with her Baalveer Returns co-actors, including Aditya Ranvijay, Shridhar Watsar and Atul Verma.

Reminiscing the time spent with them before lockdown, on the sets of the show, Pavitra said: “Out of the whole unit of Baalveer Returns, we are the only ones who keep laughing throughout the day. We never sit in our own separate rooms and are always together in one room. We eat, sleep and shoot together. So, I am missing all of them a lot right now since we are not shooting these days.”

Pavitra also shared how they bonded over food.

“I am especially missing the food they get from home for me. Aditya gets this special homemade schezwan sauce. It’s just out of the world and all of us are crazy about it. Shridhar Ji’s wife makes ‘moong dal ki bhaji’, which is a dry healthy vegetable and I take that away from him and finish it all by myself. Atul cooks on his own, so he too gets some delicious food items and we all enjoy our lunch time together,” she recalled.

Pavitra also revealed that everyone in Kaal Lok (the show’s magical world) gang calls her ‘mummy’.

“Everyone in the Kaal Lok gang calls me ‘Mummy’ and they treat me like the mother of Kaal Lok. So, if I am not on set for even a day, they call me up and tell me that it is getting difficult for them to shoot without me on the set. It’s as if something is incomplete,” she shared.

Aditya Ranvijay, who plays the role of Bhaymaar, too, spoke about his bond with the other actors.

“The bond all four of us share is just magical, and this makes it a bit difficult for us to be apart from each other. On the sets, we would always be with each other, at any given point of time — from the morning tea to leaving the set in the evening. Out routine would include pranking each other, but everyone used to be very sporting towards it. I used to bring homemade laddoos which everyone on the set used to eat. Now that we are not shooting, everyone must be missing that. I hope we are able to resume shooting soon and I request everyone to stay home and stay safe,” Aditya said.

Baalveer Returns airs on Sony SAB.