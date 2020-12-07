Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh): Two brothers, including the groom, have been booked under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, in the Kanth tehsil of Moradabad.

Vidya Charan Shukla, Superintendent of Police, Moradabad Rural, said the case was registered based on the complaint of the daughter’s mother.

According to police, a woman from Bijnor filed a complaint that her daughter was being married after converting her religion. On this complaint, a case has been registered against two brothers who belong to Kanth in Moradabad.

Both persons were arrested and the investigation was underway.

The woman, meanwhile, said, “I am 22-years-old and had married Rashid five months ago according to my wish. He did not force me to marry and convert.”

It may be recalled that last month Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel had promulgated the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance 2020.

The new law mandates a jail term of one to five years for the accused with Rs 15,000 penalty, if convicted for carrying out forceful conversions for marriage.

Meanwhile, the boy’s family said the police were harassing them merely because they belong to a particular community.

“Why was the girl’s mother quiet for five months and has now lodged the complaint only after the new anti-conversion law came into effect,” asked a girl’s relative who did not wish to be named.

