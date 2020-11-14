Sundargarh: In a tragic road mishap, two brothers were killed after an unknown vehicle hit the motorcycle they were riding on at Balijojhodi under Koida police limits in Sundargarh district late Friday night.

The deceased were identified as Arun Majhi (20) and Ajay Majhi (19) of Kadadhia village.

Arun and Ajay were travelling to Dengula village for some work on a bike Friday night. As they were nearing Balijhudi, an unknown vehicle hit them from the rear and sped from the spot.

Under the impact, both Arun and Ajay were thrown off the bike and hit the road.

Hearing the sound of the collision, local people came to the spot and informed the police. They rescued the youths and rushed them to Koida community health centre where the doctors declared them received dead.

The irate local residents alleged that road accidents that occurred in the last one month has claimed as many as eight lives. They held poor traffic patrolling in the locality responsible for such increasing cases of accidents.

They said they will be forced to resort to agitation if the administration takes no steps to address the problem.

PNN