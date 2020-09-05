Jajpur: Two cousin brothers drowned to death after a makeshift boat in which they were crossing a river capsized near Mediakula village of Mandari panchayat under Bari block in this district Saturday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Madhusudan Behera and Mitul Behera. They were cousin brothers and were native of Mediakula village.

According to a source, both the siblings were crossing the river for some work on the other side of the river in a makeshift boat when the mishap occurred.

Some village youths on being informed, jumped into the river and could only rescue Madhusudan. He was immediately rushed to Bari community health centre (CHC) but the doctors there declared him brought dead.

Later, fire personnel from Bari fire station reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. They rescued Mitul and rushed him to the CHC but it was too late as the doctors pronounced him brought dead as well.

The unfortunate incident has cast a shadow of gloom in the entire village.

PNN