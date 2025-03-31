Rourkela: Two youths died by drowning while bathing in the Koel river under Bisra police limits near Rourkela Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Pradip Tarai, 19, of B-block, house no-177 in Sector-17, and Ashirbad Barik, 19, of C-block in Sector-8 in Steel City. However, no reports were filed in connection with the incident at the local police station by evening, when reports last came in.

Sources said both of them worked for a tent house and DJ firm in Rourkela. On Sunday, they went to bathe at Karkata ghat of the river along with two friends. While bathing, they slipped and went deep into the water.

Locals rescued Ashirbad immediately, but Pradip was rescued in the evening after a hectic search. They were rushed to the Ispat General Hospital where doctors pronounced them dead.

Police and fire personnel were also pressed into the rescue operation.

