Mumbai: Playback singer Udit Narayan, who has been in the news over his viral video of kissing his female fans, roasted himself at an event in the city Monday.

The event saw the trailer launch of the movie Pintu Ki Pappi, and was also attended by choreographer Ganesh Acharya.

Talking to the media, the singer said, “I would like to congratulate Ganesh ji. What a wonderful title he has given. Actually, you should change the title. ‘Pappi’ is fine but, ‘Pintu Ki Puppy’? Hope it is not ‘Udit Ki Pappi’”.

He further mentioned, “It is such a coincidence that this is getting released. By the way, that video of mine is 2 years old. It is from Australia, 2 years ago. I would like to congratulate you. And I would like to congratulate the whole team. The music is wonderful. The writing is also wonderful. The songs that you got sung and recorded by me, everyone praises themselves. But it is really commendable”.

Last month, Udit Narayan stirred controversy after an undated video of him kissing a female fan on the lips while taking a selfie during his performance went viral on social media. In the undated video, Udit Narayan was seen performing the iconic track ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ picturised on Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon from Mohra, when a female fan turned around and kissed him on the cheek.

The singer then kissed her on her lips. The singer kissed the female fan on the lips, as per viral videos from the show, which are now doing the rounds.

Udit Narayan, who is the father of singer Aditya Narayan, did not make any comments. However, social media users expressed their anger.

The 69-year-old singer has sung in various other languages including Hindi Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Bengali, Sindhi, Odia, Bhojpuri, Nepali, Malayalam, Assamese, Bagheli and Maithili. He has won four National Film Awards.

The Government of India feted him with the Padma Shri in 2009 and the Padma Bhushan in 2016.