Bhubaneswar: In a significant development for aspiring undergraduate (UG) students, the Higher Education department has extended the last date for Spot admissions under the Student Academic Management System (SAMS). Initially scheduled to conclude July 16, the Spot admission process will now remain open until July 19.

According to an official notification issued Wednesday, the extension aims to provide additional time for students and institutions to complete the admission process without hassle. The department has instructed all Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) offering UG courses through SAMS to comply with the new timeline. “All HEIs are hereby directed to take necessary steps to ensure a smooth and hassle-free admission process during the extended period,” the notification stated.

The extension is expected to benefit hundreds of students who were yet to secure admission due to various logistical or personal delays. The move has been welcomed by students and parents alike, especially those coming from remote areas or facing internet-related challenges. Educational experts believe the decision reflects the department’s flexibility in accommodating student needs while maintaining academic schedules. Further details and updates regarding the admission process can be accessed on the official SAMS Odisha portal.