Cuttack: An undertrial prisoner allegedly committed suicide at Choudwar Circle Jail in Cuttack Monday. The deceased has been identified as Debaprakash Behera (21), a resident of Bolagarh area in Khordha district. Police have registered an unnatural death case in this connection.

According to police officials, Behera after talking to his family members through telephone provided by the jail authorities didn’t return to his cell, and as he did not return to his cell for over an hour, the jail warders searched for him and found his body hanging from a tree inside the jail.

Jail authorities rescued Behera and rushed him to the SCB Medical College and Hospital, where doctor declared him dead on arrival.

Behera was lodged in the jail since June 2019 over his alleged involvement in raping a minor girl.

