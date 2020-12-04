Balasore: A group of unidentified miscreants looted cash from an ATM kiosk at Kamarda market area under Bhograi block and Jaleswar police limits in Balasore district late Thursday night. This information was given by the police here Friday.

The miscreants allegedly broke open the ATM of Axis Bank with the help of gas cutter and looted cash from the cash dispenser. The exact amount of cash stolen is yet to be ascertained.

On being informed, Jaleswar sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) and Kamarda police station IIC immediately rushed to the spot. Police have registered a case in this connection and launched a probe.

It should be stated here that late Wednesday night similar attempts to loot two ATM kiosks along the Soro-Anantpur road under Soro police limits were made by miscreants. The loot bid at one of the ATM kiosks was foiled owing to the timely action of cops, while the entire cash from another ATM was taken away.

PNN