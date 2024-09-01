Bhubaneswar: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s remark regarding changing the name of Cuttack’s Ravenshaw University has led to a war of words between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress and Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

The university established in 1868 was named after Thomas Edward Ravenshaw, the then commissioner of the Odisha division.

“The people of Odisha as well as intellectuals should ponder upon the fact that, whether we need an institute named after Ravenshaw Saheb during whose tenure the ‘Na’ Anka Durbhikshya (devastating famine in 1866) occurred in Odisha. What did the administrative officials do during the famine in Odisha? Is the person who was helpful in tormenting Odia people a matter of pride for us?” said Pradhan earlier Saturday.

He, however, said that it was his personal opinion and a debate should be held over the issue.

Launching a scathing attack on Union Minister Pradhan over the issue, BJD leader Lenin Mohanty said Ravenshaw University is a pride for each and every Odia. He said that Union Minister Pradhan should have read a little bit of history before linking ‘Na Anka Durbhikhsya’ (1866 Famine) to the university.

The BJP also targeted the BJD, saying that the latter was earlier advocating for non-Odia administrative officers while now it was raising its voice in support of a ‘murderer’ British officer.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Smruti Ranjan Lenka accused Union Minister Pradhan of engaging in cheap politics and said that the BJP government was trying to evade its actual duty and responsibility by highlighting irrelevant issues instead of paying attention to the increase in the qualitative value of the education system.

Notably, Ravenshaw University boasts a rich academic legacy with illustrious alums including former Chief Ministers Harekrushna Mahatab, Nandini Satpathy, Biju Patnaik, noted historian Ramesh Chandra Majumdar, former Chief Justice of Supreme Court of India, Ranganath Mishra, etc.

Ravenshaw University was established in 1868 as a collegiate school and later converted to a full-fledged degree College in 1876 due to the efforts of Thomas Edward Ravenshaw, the then commissioner of the Odisha division.

During Ravenshaw’s tenure as the commissioner, the state witnessed a devastating famine in 1866, locally known as ‘Na Anka Durbhikhsya’. Report suggests that more than one-third of Odisha’s population was wiped out due to the dreadful famine of 1865-66.

