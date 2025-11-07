Bhubaneswar: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari Friday inaugurated the 84th Annual Session of the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) in Bhubaneswar and announced an additional Rs 1,000 crore road development package for Odisha.

Speaking to the mediapersons, Nitin Gadkari said: “The funds sanctioned for Odisha will be provided directly to the State Government. We have already approved several road projects in the state, and an additional Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated.”

He said that three previously approved road packages are being expedited, and the Gopalpur–Puri coastal road project, which faced delays due to environmental clearances, will soon resume after necessary modifications.

“Odisha Minister Prithviraj Harichandan has submitted proposals for five new national highway projects. I have already given a green signal to those projects,” Union Minister Gadkari said, assuring the Centre’s full cooperation in developing low-maintenance, high-quality roads for the state.

The Minister also highlighted recent reforms in the Detailed Project Report (DPR) process, stating: “Earlier, DPRs were accepted based on the lowest bids, often compromising quality. Now we have corrected the system — only quality DPRs will be approved, ensuring better and more durable infrastructure.”

Addressing the IRC session, Nitin Gadkari said India is steadily transitioning from a fuel-importing to a fuel-exporting nation, driven by increased production and adoption of ethanol, methanol, bio-LNG, CNG, and green hydrogen.

He emphasised the government’s strong commitment to road safety, focusing on advanced engineering standards, intelligent transport systems, and awareness campaigns to ensure safer and more efficient mobility.

Underscoring the crucial role of road engineers, the Minister said their precision and innovation are key to preparing accurate DPRs and developing hassle-free, safety-assured highways.

He further noted that the use of bio-bitumen and recycled plastic waste in highway construction is enhancing durability, sustainability, and cost efficiency, while supporting the nation’s eco-friendly infrastructure goals.

Reiterating the government’s vision, Union Minister Gadkari stated that the mission is to build world-class infrastructure rooted in innovation and sustainable mobility solutions. This transformative approach, he added, will generate extensive employment opportunities, strengthen the infra-skill ecosystem, and steer India towards a self-reliant and resilient future.

IANS