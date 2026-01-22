Vadodara: UP Warriorz skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bowl against Gujarat Giants in their Women’s Premier League match Thursday.

UP Warriorz retained the same team from the last match, while Gujarat brought in Danni Wyatt-Hodge in place of Georgia Wareham.

Teams:

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Kanika Ahuja, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Tanuja Kanwer, Renuka Singh Thakur and Happy Kumari.

UP Warriorz: Meg Lanning (c), Kiran Navgire, Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Chloe Tryon, Shweta Sehrawat (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma.