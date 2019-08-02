Itanagar: Actor Vicky Kaushal, who is currently spending time with Indian Army at the Indo-China border of Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, has turned into a chef for the soldiers posted there.

The ‘Uri: The Sugical Strike’ star took to Instagram Thursday and shared a few photographs in which he is seen making rotis along with the cooks of the Army.

“The first-ever roti I made… glad it was for the Army,” he captioned the images.

Earlier, Vicky shared another photograph of himself with the Army, saying he was ”elated to be getting an opportunity to spend a few days with our Army posted at 14,000ft altitude at the Indo-China border of Tawang”.

Vicky will next be seen playing Udham Singh in a biopic of the freedom fighter, who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer — the former lieutenant governor of Punjab in pre-Independence India — to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Singh was subsequently tried, convicted of murder and hanged in July 1940.

IANS