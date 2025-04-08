Sanaa: The US military conducted 22 airstrikes targeting several Houthi sites across northern Yemen Tuesday, the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV and residents reported.

The strikes hit areas east and south of the capital Sanaa, the Island of Kamaran in the Red Sea, and areas both north and south of the oil-rich Marib province. No casualties have been reported so far.

Residents described the airstrikes as very powerful and violent.

The latest wave of airstrikes came a day after US airstrikes killed four children and wounded 25 others in Sanaa Sunday night.

March 15, the United States resumed airstrikes against the Houthis to deter the group from attacking Israeli ships following the collapse of the Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Houthis repeatedly claim that their attacks are in retaliation to US airstrikes on Yemen and aim to pressure the US-backed Israel to stop its offensive on Gaza and allow aid into the besieged Palestinian enclave.

This comes after Yemen’s Houthi group said that it had launched a drone attack on a “military target” in Israel’s Tel Aviv and fired cruise missiles at two US warships in the Red Sea.

“We carried out an operation against a military target in Tel Aviv, using a Jaffa drone,” Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a televised statement aired by al-Masirah TV.

“Our naval and air forces also conducted a joint military operation targeting two US destroyers in the Red Sea with several cruise missiles and drones,” Sarea added.

He noted that the strikes on US warships were “in response to the ongoing US aggression and crimes against Yemeni people,” referring to the latest US airstrikes on a house in Sanaa Sunday night, which killed at least four people and wounded over 20 others, including 11 women and children.

Sarea stressed that the US strikes would not deter the group from supporting the Palestinian people, vowing its operations would not cease until Israeli “aggression” against the Gaza Strip stops and the siege on it is lifted.

IANS