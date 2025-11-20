Agra (UP): Donald Trump Jr., son of US President Donald Trump, visited the Taj Mahal in Agra Thursday and spent nearly an hour exploring the monument under an elaborate security arrangement, officials said.

Trump Jr. arrived at the monument around 3.30 pm and had an extensive photo session inside the complex, including at the iconic Diana bench, they said.

A senior official said he showed deep interest in the Taj Mahal’s history and construction, asking his guide detailed questions about its architecture.

Guide Nitin Singh accompanied Trump Jr. during the tour. Singh is the same guide who had shown the monument to President Donald Trump during his 2020 visit, officials noted.

Security was significantly tightened for the visit. Besides local police, security personnel from the US were also deployed.

CISF took over inner security as soon as Trump Jr. entered the premises, ensuring a seamless movement inside the monument. Ahead of his arrival, the administration also carried out special cleaning drives and cleared key routes of stray animals, they said.

Trump Jr. is also expected to attend a high-profile destination wedding in Udaipur, they added.