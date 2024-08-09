Bhubaneswar: In view of the 77th Independence Day celebration across the state, Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Usha Padhee held a review meeting via video conference to assess the preparedness of urban local bodies (ULBs) here, Thursday. The meeting was attended by director of municipal administration (DMA) Debasis Singh and additional secretary Rabindra Kumar Sahu, alongside commissioners and executive officers from all ULBs, including five Municipal Corporations. During the review, Padhee emphasised the importance of celebrating Independence Day with patriotism and unity and urged all ULBs to actively participate in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. The initiative is a significant part of the nationwide celebrations which aims to foster a sense of belonging and national pride among its citizens. Padhee urged officials and commissioners to maintain proper coordination and planning to make the occasion a grand success.