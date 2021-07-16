Bhubaneswar: As stated earlier, the vaccination of pregnant women in Odisha began Friday. Giving this information here, a Health department official said that proper precautions have been taken for vaccination of pregnant women.

The official said that a special feature has been incorporated in the CoWin portal and mobile app through which expectant mothers can book their vaccination slots. Once the confirmation comes they can visit the designated centre.

Health department director Bijay Kumar Panigrahi informed Friday that in the first phase approximately four lakh pregnant mothers will be vaccinated.

It should be stated here that that health workers including ASHA and Anganwadi staff have been specially trained for the vaccination of would-be mothers. The training ended July 15. Also pregnant women will not have to stand in queues in any of the vaccination centres. A speciall enclosure has been created for them for quick vaccination and to minimise the waiting period.

Currently vaccination against Covid-19 is on at 681 different centres in Odisha. Panigrahi stated Friday that the state presently has 4.61 lakh doses of Covishield and 1.79 lakh doses of Covaxin.

