Mumbai: They are all very good looking people… the actors of the Hindi film industry. So it is normal for them to fall in love, have a crush for another. Actor Varun Dhawan has recently revealed that he once had a huge crush for a co-actor. Do you know who is it?

Well Varun was recently on the sets of a dance reality show to promote his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D. He also had Shraddha Kapoor accompanying him. During the course of the show, Varun revealed that he once had a huge crush on Shraddha. During the episode Varun revealed that he was madly in love with the Half Girlfriend actress.

In a video which has gone viral now, Varun is heard saying: “Inko dekh kar mujhe bhi yaad aaya, bahot saal pehle, mujhe bhi crush hua tha Shraddha pe, actually yeh bahot logon ke liye Aarohi hai, bahot logon ke liye Vini hai, bahot logon ke liye Inaayat hai, lekin mere liye meri Shraddha hai (Looking at her, I remember I had developed a huge crush on Shraddha her once. To a lot of people she may be Vini, Aarohi and Inaayat, but to me she is my Shraddha).

The video has been curated by several fan clubs dedicated to the actors on Instagram and it has been spreading like wildfire on social media.

See link: https://www.instagram.com/tv/B6aN4fCBade/

Street Dancer 3D went on floors earlier this year. It is the third installment of the dance-based ABCD series, directed by Remo D’Souza. Street Dancer 3D will hit the screens January 24 next year. Katrina Kaif had initially had been approached to do the role Shraddha is playing, but she declined to do so.

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha have previously co-starred in ABCD 2. On the work front, Varun will next be seen in Coolie No. 1, opposite Sara Ali Khan. Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in Saaho, co-starring Prabhas, will feature in Baaghi 3, alongside Tiger Shroff.

Agencies