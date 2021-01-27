Mumbai: Varun Dhawan and his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal finally tied the nuptial knot Sunday at Alibaug. Not too many were present keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic. Approximately 40 to 50 guests were present when Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got hitched for life. The wedding took place at the Mansion House resort in Alibaug. Post-wedding, the Badlapur actor took to his social media handle to share first pictures of him along with his wife Natasha from their wedding celebrations. Soon enough, several celebrities started pouring in congratulatory wishes for the newlyweds.

However this is not concerning Varun at all. Instead this is about a comment he made on Instagram stories following a congratulatory message from celebrity photographer Rohan Shreshtha. Now Sreshtha has been linked to actress Shraddha Kapoor even though the latter has denied her involvement. However, Varun’s message left one to ponder as he made a veiled reference to Shraddha and Sreshtha also tying the knot soon.

“Congratulations VD and Nats. When you know you know! VD you’re a lucky guy.” Sharing the same story on Instagram, Varun dropped a possible major hint on Rohan and Shraddha’s wedding being on the cards. Varun wrote, “I truly hope ur ready.” This cryptic caption of Varun has left Shraddha’s fans curious to know when the actress is going to tie the knot with her rumoured beau.

However, earlier in an interview earlier, Shraddha had denied about her rumoured relationship with Sreshtha. “Right now, I don’t have the time to think about anything apart from the movies that I am doing. And like you said, it’s only ‘buzz’,” she was quoted as saying.

Varun however, has been quite a close friend and co-star of Shraddha. So his post has got the netizens thinking.

Shakti Kapoor, Shraddha’s father had earlier told an entertainment portal about his thoughts on his daughter’s marriage, “She will marry a man of her own choice and we don’t have any objection with that,” Shakti had said.