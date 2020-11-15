Nilagiri: Personnel of Industrial police station in Balasore district here busted a vehicle lifting gang by arresting five robbers Sunday in this connection.

As many as 15 bikes, one car and an SUV were also seized from their possession.

The five robbers have many cases pending against them at different police stations of Bhubaneswar, Jajpur and Puri.

The culprits would move in a car in different districts and would steal them whenever they found them unattended, said Industrial police station IIC Minati Biswal.

Many bike lifting cases had been reported from various localities in the district in the recent past. In order to nab these lifters, special squad and other police officers of different police stations were directed to launch an investigation and detect the lifted vehicles. Further investigation is underway, police said.

