Mumbai: Actress Payal Ghosh has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of raping her seven years ago. She met Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari here Tuesday seeking action against Anurag Kashyap.

“Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale accompanied by film actress Payal Ghosh met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai and presented a memorandum,” Raj Bhavan tweeted. It should be stated here that Athawale is the president of the Republican Party of India.

See link: https://twitter.com/maha_governor/status/1310864091179753472

Ghosh in a joint media press conference with Athawale had demanded Monday that Kashyap should be arrested.

Athawale told reporters after the half-an-hour meeting with Koshyari that the governor has said he will speak with Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on the issue.

Also read: Payal Ghosh files FIR against director Anurag Kashyap for rape, wrongful restrain, other charges

“I told the governor that Payal has been staying in Mumbai for 10 years. She faced the atrocity some years ago. She has also filed a police complaint in this case,” he said.

“Payal submitted a memorandum to the governor, seeking protection and arrest of Anurag Kashyap,” Athawale said.

It has been eight days since Payal raised the issue with the police, but no action has been taken against Kashyap yet, Athawale pointed out.

Athawale met Mumbai’s Joint Commissioner of Police (law and order) Vishwas Nangare Patil along with Ghosh here Monday. They demanded that action be taken against the filmmaker.

Kashyap on his part has said all the allegations are ‘baseless’ through his lawyers. His former wife girlfriend and co-stars have also come out in support of Kashyap.