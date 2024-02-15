Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Veterinary Service Association (OVSA) Wednesday called for a state-level dharna from February 16 after a meeting with the state government failed to bring any solution. The veterinary doctors have been on mass leave since January 18.

A meeting of office bearers of OVSA with the Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister’s Office Suresh Chandra Mahapatra was convened February 12 at the Lok Seva Bhawan in the presence of the Principal Secretary, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department Suresh Kumar Vashishth.

However, no deliberation was held in the meeting about the demands of the association and the discussion could not arrive at any logical conclusion. OVSA’s demands include the transformation of the department in the form of the abolition of user charges, round-the-clock services, specialised services, referral services, and the creation of promotional avenues.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP